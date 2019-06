GALION — For the past two years, a Father’s Day luncheon was put on by the Ladies of the Outreach Team of Galion St. Joe’s. They served spaghetti and meatballs, salad and plenty of home made-desserts. About 100 people were served after Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. mass.

