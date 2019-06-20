Community Foundation for Crawford County names scholarship recipients

BUCYRUS – The Community Foundation for Crawford County recently awarded over $129,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors and current college students.

Scholarships were distributed as follows during individual school and organization awards ceremonies:

• Crawford County Sports Hall of Fame Scholarships – Kaylyn Gimbel (Galion) and Kyle Hamm (Bucyrus)

• Crawford Forward Scholarship – Samantha Wilhite (2017 Crestline grad attending North Central State College)

• Daryl E. Stucky Memorial Scholarship – Zoltan Feldman (Wynford)

• Doug and Renee Leuthold Scholarship – Teresa House (2018 Galion grad attending Mount Vernon Nazarene University), Alexandria Miller (2018 Crestline grad attending Bowling Green State University), Desiree Naveja (Crestline), Cieara Pfeifer (2018 Col Crawford grad attending Kent State University), Thomas Smith, III (2015 Wynford grad entering 1st year graduate school at Bowling Green State University), Alizhah Watson (Wynford), Kristen Vaughn (Bucyrus), Callie Wildenthaler (2017 Galion grad attending Ohio Wesleyan University)

• Dr. Laurie Anne Rhodebeck Memorial Scholarship – Caitlin Harley (Crestline) and Callie Wildenthaler (2017 Galion grad attending Ohio Wesleyan University)

• Dustin T. Stover Scholarship – Connor Miller (Wynford) and Shelby Hale (Col. Crawford)

• Holmes Liberty Alumni Scholarship – Noah Smith (Wynford)

• James E. Huggins, Sr. and Margaret M. Huggins Agricultural Scholarship – Olivia Grove and Emily Rudd (both Wynford)

• Jeanne A. Miller Scholarship – Alizhah Watson (Wynford)

• John W. Brubaker, Jr. Scholarship – Sarah Lipscomb (Bucyrus)

• Kenneth Cummins Scholarship – Brandon Mann (Pioneer CTC/Buckeye Central), Darren Wurm (Buckeye Central), Makayla Aichholz (2018 Buckeye Central grad attending Bowling Green State University), Isabelle Biglin (2017 Buckeye Central grad attending The Ohio State University), Taylor Niese (2018 Buckeye Central grad attending Ohio Northern University), and Emma Studer (2017 Buckeye Central grad attending The University of Findlay)

• Kevin A. Binau Scholarship – Sarah Lipscomb (Bucyrus)

• Kiwanis Kahle-Wenner Scholarship – Sarah Lipscomb and Donna Richardson (both Bucyrus)

• Larry Schiefer Memorial Scholarship – Caleb Rausch (Wynford)

• Margaret and Donald Wenner, MD Scholarship – Jaden Deskins, Caleb Johnson, Katy Kegley, Lauren Kohler, Alivia Lewis, Sarah Lipscomb, Andrew Mee, Jackson Moody, Donna Richardson, Kylee Tighe, MaKenzie Tighe, and Kristen Vaughn (all Bucyrus), Gram Dick (2018 Bucyrus grad attending Ohio Wesleyan University), Teresa House (2018 Galion grad attending Mount Vernon Nazarene University), Alexandria Miller (2018 Crestline grad attending Bowling Green State University), Riley Moody (2018 Bucyrus grad attending Mount Vernon Nazarene University), Cieara Pfeifer (2018 Col Crawford grad attending Kent State University), Kayleigh Seiber (2017 Bucyrus grad attending The Ohio State University at Marion), Thomas Smith, III (2015 Wynford grad entering 1st year graduate school at Bowling Green State University), and Callie Wildenthaler (2017 Galion grad attending Ohio Wesleyan University.

• Marvis Schaaf Scholarship – Alizhah Watson and Noah Smith (both Wynford)

• Merle and Peg Hutson Scholarship – Max Anatra, Brianna Briggs, Desiree Naveja, and Caitlin Harley (all Crestline)

• Mount Zion Milton Harmon Scholarship – Zoltan Feldman (Wynford)

• Nancy Angene Johnson Scholarship – Eleni Smock (2018 Wynford grad attending The Ohio State University at Marion)

• Noah Skylar Lear Scholarship – Alivia Lewis (Bucyrus)

• Pry Scholarship: Spring Semester Awards – Katie Alspach (2018 Bucyrus grad attending North Central State College), Tammy Beal (1989 Barry Goldwater High School grad attending North Central State College), Carla Bennett (1991 Bucyrus grad attending North Central State College), Sara Cress (2005 Bucyrus grad attending North Central State College), Nicole Huber (2009 GED certificate attending North Central State College), Ann Kilgore (1982 Galion grad attending North Central State College), and Dustin McMillen (2005 Galion grad attending North Central State College) Spring Semester Awards – Katie Alspach (2018 Bucyrus grad attending North Central State College) and Carla Bennett (1991 Bucyrus grad attending North Central State College)

• Richard A. Miller Scholarship – Max Anatra (Crestline)

• Richard E. Stearns Scholarship – Isabelle Biglin (2017 Buckeye Central grad attending The Ohio State University)

• Robert Schwaderer Scholarship – Molly Geissman and Darren Wurm (both Buckeye Central)

• Rollie and Esther Wilson Scholarship – Danielle Horsley (Col. Crawford)

• Susan Campbell Memorial Scholarship – Nicholas Barnes, Andrew Geiger, and Bailey Niedermier (all Col. Crawford)

• Tyler Niese Memorial Scholarship – Layne Vanderpool and Allyson Sostakowski (both Buckeye Central)

Most of the Foundation’s scholarships are available for online application from November – March of each year. Visit www.cfcrawford.org.

Established in 1984 with the generous help of the Timken Foundation, The Community Foundation for Crawford County bridges philanthropy with causes that improve Crawford County’s quality of life.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/06/web1_Crawford-County-foundation.jpg