DAR awards three $300 scholarships

BELLVILLE — Jared Mansfield Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution presented three scholarship awards of $300 each to Ashton Floyd, Julia Newberry and Victoria Skoog at their chapter meeting on June 14, 2019.

Victoria Skoog is a 2019 graduate of Clear Fork High School. Victoria was active in high school and athletic activities, including National Honor Society, Principal’s Academic Award, Varsity Golf and Varsity Cheerleading. She also worked at Little Apple Golf Course, and currently working at Homestead Family Restaurant. Victoria is the daughter of Shelly Skoog and is enrolled at Ohio State University, Mansfield in Integrated Language Arts for the fall of 2019.

Ashton Floyd is a 2019 graduate of Madison High School. Ashton was active in high school and athletic activities, including National Honor Society, volleyball and Club Volleyball. She also worked on an average of 20 hours per week at Pretzel Maker. Ashton is the daughter of Trinity Floyd and is enrolled at Ohio State University, Mansfield in Education for the fall of 2019.

Julia Newberry is a student nurse at Ashland University’s Dwight Schar College of Nursing College. Julia is in the schools Honors Program and was on the Dean’s List for 5 semesters. Julia is an EMT for Midwest Medical, and also volunteers at Ashland Samaritan. Julia is the daughter of Todd and Jodi Newberry and will be beginning her fourth year at the Ashland University’s Dwight Schar College of Nursing.

Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join. Contact the Chapter Regent Joyce Vanatter at 941-224-4888.

