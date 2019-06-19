Carl, Margie Watt will celebrate 60th anniversary June 29

GALION — Carl and Margie Watt were married June 28, 1959 at First English Lutheran Church in Crestline.

An open house celebrating their 60th anniversary will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at Fox Winery in Galion.

Margie retired two years ago from Avita in the medical billing department. Previously, she had been an office manager for many years in this field.

Carl retired from the United Bank as vice presdent, then was a Crawford County Commissioner for three terms and is now in his third term as president of Galion City Council.

They have two daughters and sons-in-law and four grandchildren.

Courtesy photo Carl and Margie Watt were married June 28 1959 in Crestline. They will celebrate their 60th anniversary Saturday, June 29th at Fox Winery in Galion with an open house from 1-4 p.m. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/06/web1_Carl-Watt-wedding-pic.jpg Courtesy photo Carl and Margie Watt were married June 28 1959 in Crestline. They will celebrate their 60th anniversary Saturday, June 29th at Fox Winery in Galion with an open house from 1-4 p.m.