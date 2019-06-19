Vintage Grad Prix this week at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is hosting the 37th Annual Vintage Grand Prix sanctioned by the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association. This year Chevrolet Corvair is the featured marque, while competitions in Historic GT/GTP Endurance, International GT, Mazda Miata Heritage Cup, S2000 and Vintage/Classic Endurance will occur throughout the weekend. Twelve additional group races are featured across multiple classes of vintage and classic cars. In total, 21 races will take the green flag during this weekend filled with nostalgic on track action.

The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), founded in 1978, is the only national vintage racing organization in the United States of America and sponsors races in 12 different racing classes with vehicles ranging from small displacement production cars to vintage prototype vehicles. The SVRA provides various types of racing while emphasizing the importance of keeping vintage racing safe, fair and fun. SVRA’s slogan is “Some Collect Art… We Race It.”

Chevrolet Corvair

British Car Showdown – Saturday, June 22

Open to all British marques

Concours d’Elegance – Sunday, June 23

Open to classic and sports cars

Registration for both shows is in the infield of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and ends at 11 a.m. each day. Those who register will get a parade lap around the track during the lunch break.

Chevrolet Corvair Reunion Race

Sunday: 1:10 p.m.

Historic GT/GTP Endurance Race

90-minute timed race including 2 pit stops

Sunday: 1:40-3:10 p.m.

International GT Feature Races

2 races, Saturday: 12:00 p.m. and 4:50 p.m.

Vintage/Classic Endurance Race:

60-minute timed race including 1 pit stop

Sunday, 8:00-9:00 a.m.

Mazda Miata Heritage Cup

2 races, Saturday: 3:10 p.m. and Sunday: 3:50 p.m.

S2000 Races

2 races, Saturday: 2:45 p.m. and Sunday: 3:20 p.m.

Group Races

6 races each day on Saturday and Sunday

Group 1: Recognized small displacement production sports cars and sedans.

Group 2: Pre-1973 Formula cars conforming to the SVRA classic formula car regulations. Other cars may be accepted by invitation as appropriate.

Group 3: Recognized series-produced sports cars and sedans in production prior to 1972.

Group 4: Limited produced sports cars, racing “specials” and GT cars built or in production prior to 1960. This group represents the “Golden Age” of sports car racing in the United States and Europe. Other appropriate cars by invitation.

Group 5: Small bore World Sports Car Championship and prototypes as raced between 1960 and 1972. All 3 classes of Sports 2000 cars, SRF’s as well as WSR cars.

Group 6: Selected big-bore production sports cars and sedans through 1972.

Group 7: World Championship of Makes sports cars on slicks. Under 2 Liter sports cars as raced after 1972. Can Am cars as raced after 1967. Center-seat Can Am cars, SCCA ASR & BSR.

Group 8: Recognized series-produced sports cars and sedans in production prior to 1979, and later cars by invitation.

Group 9: Wings and slicks formula cars complying with SVRA post-1973 formula car regulations.

Group 10: Select GT sports cars and sedans raced between 1973 and 1999. NASCAR Cup and Busch Series stock cars. Trans-Am and production-based contemporary as raced from 1999 to 5 years from today’s date.

Group 11: GTP/Group C, ALMS, PSCR, WSC, Grand Am prototype cars and SCCA P1 &P2 as raced from 1981 to 5 years from today’s date.

Group 12: Select GT sports cars and sedans raced between 1973 and 5 years prior to today’s date. These are Production-based cars such as Motorola Cup or any other stock / prepared racing series. Early IMSA GTO and GTU small bore cars will be accepted on an individual basis.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course offers an exceptional family value. Children 12 and under are admitted free (not the grandstands) when accompanied by a ticketed adult, plus free parking is available. General admission is $40 for the weekend, $30 for daily passes and $100 for an all-inclusive VIP Club Hospitality pass ($5 additional for tickets purchased at the gate). The garage paddock is open free during the event to get up close to the cars and drivers. Tent and motor home camping is available on site. To order tickets in advance, visit midohio.com or by phone at 419-884-4000.

For more information, visit midohio.com

Photo courtesy Destination Mansfield https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/06/web1_vintage-grand-prix-600×400.jpg Photo courtesy Destination Mansfield