College news briefs

Tyler Noe of Galion receives Oil and Gas Scholarship

GRANVILLE — Sixty-five students, including Tyler Noe of Galion, have been awarded scholarships from the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) and Foundation. These scholarships are awarded to qualified students pursuing careers in the natural gas and oil industry. Noe attends the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology and is studying welding technology. This is his first time being awarded an OOGEEP scholarship.

Area residents graduate from Columbus State

COLUMBUS — Galion’s Aleise M. Ruth and Mount Gilead’sTaylor M. Carpenter and Justin A. Mattox graduated recently from Columbus State Community College. Mattox graduated with cum laude honors.

Local students graduate from Ohio Dominican

COLUMBUS — Ohio Dominican University officially welcomed more than 230 graduates into its alumni family during the University’s 111th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Graduates were joined by hundreds of family and friends in Alumni Hall. Area graduates included Lane Foster of Galion, Allie Atkinson of Mansfield and Sophia Foster of Fredericktown.

Columbus State announces dean’s list

COLUMBUS — The following students have been named to the Spring Semester Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College: Tabitha Smith from Galion; Justin Mattox and Virgil Schofield of Mount Gilead; and Michael Thacker of Columbus.

Muskingum University Dean’s List

NEW CONCORD — Nathan Hall of Mount Gilead has been named to the spring dean’s list at Muskingum University.