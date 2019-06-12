Column: Broadway shines light on Galion

If you missed it, Galion is enjoying quite a run on Broadway.

Yep, that one. The one in New York City. The bright lights of Broadway.

To be exact, an old milk box with ‘Andrews Dairy, Galion, Ohio’ painted on the front of it has had a regular gig on Broadway for months. For a good while, it holds center state in the latest incarnation of Arther Miller’s play “All my sons.”

Sunday night, during an interview during the Tony Awards show, the box was in full view during the show. In a CBS interview of Bening, she is shown seated on her porch, and that big white milk box is in full view.

It’s got people — well, a lot of people from Galion who use social media — talking.

When I opened my work email Monday morning, I had about 10 message from people across the nation who saw the clip during the awards show. They were all letting me know about Galion’s big night at the Tony’s.

I don’t know how that milk box ended up in a hit Broadway show.

But it did, and it’s kind of exciting for those who call this community home.

I’ve lived here most of my life. Except for seven or eight years in Columbus, and perhaps 10 years in the Medina area, I’ve been here most of my life.

Unfortunately, I have little memory of Andrews Dairy.

Apparently, we got our milk and ice cream elsewhere … maybe Neff’s or the Summit Street Carryout. I pride myself on my memory, but two things people in my circle of friends talk about fairly often — and the Blizzard of 1978 and Andrews Dairy — I can’t discuss.

For some reason, I have no memory of either.

That doesn’t mean I’m not proud that people all over the nation saw an Andrews Dairy milkbox on TV Sunday night, and several of them emailed me to let me know.

That’s very cool.

Even when I lived away, friends and family kept me coming back to Galion on a regular basis. I’ve never been away from my home town for longer than three months at a time.

Some people can’t wait to leave Galion when they graduate or get married.

But I kind of like it here.

I always have.

I always will.

There are a lot of things in this community that made it a great place to live and raise a family … well a dog and two cats, anyway. Still, if I had kids, I’d have no problem raising them here.

I’m proud to call Galion home.

Apparently, a lot of other people are proud, too.

Social media is a great place to show off your community.

And Galion folk do that well. It’s a great place to discuss Galion’s past, present and future.

I prepare to focus on the past. The present and the future are too controversial. Heck even my friends and I cannot agree on ways to improve Galion. So, I try to stay away from those topics on social media.

Still, I can’t count the number of times I’ve scrolled down my Facebook feed and seen photos of something from or about Galion.

It could be a photo of a Galion road grader or some other machine built in Galion 100, 75, 50 or even 20 years ago. I’ve photos from Africa, from the Middle East, from Vietnam and other places in Asia.

The number of pieces of ‘Galion’ road manufacturing equipment still in use is remarkable. There are people from Galion, who travel the U.S for business, as truck drivers or salesmen and saleswoman. When they see something with a Galion logo on it, they take a photo and within minutes it’s floating around on one Galion-related Facebook page or another.

Friends who live in the Carolinas, in Arizona or in other parts of the nation regularly post photos of road equipment of one type or another manufactured in Galion. I’ve seen that Galion logo or Elliott logo or others in parades, along airport runways, parked among other construction equipment and in use on highways and mountains west of the Mississippi River.

Galion has a rich heritage of making and building and cooking and brewing and bottling items. I’ve perused photos and e-Bay ads that include other that include other milk bottles from Andrews Dairy, beer bottles, buggies and more.

Almost anytime someone from Galion does something good .. or bad .. and it makes it way to a newspaper or a TV broadcast, it eventually makes its way to Facebook or Twitter or some other social media site.

And we all like to read items of local interest.

Whether it’s another great defensive play by J.B Shuck in the major leagues, an appearance by Mark Stepro on David Letterman or a mention of Nicki Paluga (Mark’s wife), who is a writer and more for TV and others in Los Angeles, it won’t take long to make its way back to Galion.

And we’ll read the heck out of it.

Russ Kent is editor of the Galion Inquirer. Email him at rkent@aimmediamidwest.com.

