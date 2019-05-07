Plant sale Saturday in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — Julie Rexroad and Joy Lauthers, members of the Earth, Wind and Flowers Garden Club, label perennial plants for the club’s sale this coming Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, in the Arts and Crafts Building. Perennials are featured, but other plant surprises often arrive. Proceeds will be used for downtown and fairgrounds beautification proects, junior gardeners, scholarship support for the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, Harvey One-Room School, the Crawford Park District and other civic work.

Courtesy photo Julie Rexroad and Joy Lauthers, members of the Earth, Wind and Flowers Garden Club, label perennial plants for the club’s sale this coming Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, in the Arts and Crafts Building. Perennials are featured, but other plant surprises often arrive. Proceeds will be used for downtown and fairgrounds beautification proects, junior gardeners, scholarship support for the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, Harvey One-Room School, the Crawford Park District and other civic work. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/05/web1_2019-April-May-me-at-Creston-HarveyEWF-sale-preps-082.jpg Courtesy photo Julie Rexroad and Joy Lauthers, members of the Earth, Wind and Flowers Garden Club, label perennial plants for the club’s sale this coming Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, in the Arts and Crafts Building. Perennials are featured, but other plant surprises often arrive. Proceeds will be used for downtown and fairgrounds beautification proects, junior gardeners, scholarship support for the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, Harvey One-Room School, the Crawford Park District and other civic work.