Galion area church briefs: Griefshare Monday at St. Paul UMC, and more

GriefShare group meets Mondays at St. Paul UMC

GALION — The GriefShare grief recovery support group will meet at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St. Galion on Monday evening Oct. 1 from 6:30-8 p.m. Whether your loss is recent or not so recent, this 13 week, Christ-centered, Bible-based program is designed to offer encouragement, comfort and help in grieving the loss your spouse, child, parent, sibling, another family member or friend.

The program offers you the opportunity to be around people who understand what you are feeling and, with God’s help, to bring you peace. For more information, questions or to register, please call Kathy Price at 419-468-7977 or Mary Carney at 419-845-3195

Ohio Central Bible College sets seminar

IBERIA — The Rev. John Watson, M.Th. of Columbus, will teach the fall seminar at Ohio Central Bible College. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Iberia Presbyterian Church, 8607 County Road 30 in Iberia through the courtesy of the congregation.

His topic will be “The Life and Work of Christian Author C.S. Lewis.” All are welcome to attend.

Cost for the seminar is $20 per person, with lunch included, and registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. Students will receive a certificate of completion. For information, call Mark Phillips at 419-946-5576 or visit Ohio Central Bible College on Facebook, Twitter or at www.ohiocentralbiblecollege.org.

Willard church plans church, school festival

WILLARD — St. Francis Xavier Church will have its annual Church and School Festival on Sunday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ham and barbecue chicken dinners will be available for drive-through carry outs or enjoy the chicken dinner in our cafeteria. Also offered will be authentic Latino food. Enjoy live entertainment, craft show, kids’ games, bingo/instant bingo, and reverse raffle with a $1,500 grand prize.

OSU wrestling coach to speak at prayer breakfast

BUCYRUS — Tom Ryan, head wrestling coach at The Ohio State University, will be the guest speaker for the Men’s Community Breakfast on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 at 7 a.m. in the cafeteria at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Women also are welcome to attend.