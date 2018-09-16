Galion area church briefs

Ohio Central Bible College sets seminar

IBERIA — The Rev. John Watson, M.Th. of Columbus, will teach the fall seminar at Ohio Central Bible College. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Iberia Presbyterian Church, 8607 County Road 30 in Iberia through the courtesy of the congregation.

His topic will be “The Life and Work of Christian Author C.S. Lewis.” All are welcome to attend.

Cost for the seminar is $20 per person, with lunch included, and registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. Students will receive a certificate of completion. For information, call Mark Phillips at 419-946-5576 or visit Ohio Central Bible College on Facebook, Twitter or at www.ohiocentralbiblecollege.org.

Willard church plans church, school festival

WILLARD — St. Francis Xavier Church will have its annual Church and School Festival on Sunday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ham and barbecue chicken dinners will be available for drive-through carry outs or enjoy the chicken dinner in our cafeteria. Also offered will be authentic Latino food. Enjoy live entertainment, craft show, kids’ games, bingo/instant bingo, and reverse raffle with a $1,500 grand prize.

Elvis’ Lost Brother at Mount Gilead State Park on Sept. 16

MOUNT GILEAD — Edison United Methodist will hold their service at Mt. Gilead State Park , September 16, at 11 a.m. Eric Bressi, Elvis Lost Brother, will have the entire service with Christian Music. A Pot Luck Lunch will be held in Shelter One following the service. The public is invited to the service and to stay for the pot luck. In case of rain, the service will be held at the church at 333 Boundary St. Edison.