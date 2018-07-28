Galion area church briefs: Free gospel music concert today at downtown gazebo in Galion

Summer concert series continues July 28 in Galion.

GALION — The Summer Fest concert series will continue July 28 at the Gazebo in Historic Uptowne in Galion. The lineup for this free concert series includes: 3 p.m. — In His Name; 4 p.m. — Martin and Danean; 5 p.m. — Mike Bumgardner; 6 p.m. — Frank Boyd Jr.; 7 p.m. — Healing Songs Ministry; and 8 p.m. — Created Music Project.

Todd Martin to speak community breakfast

BUCYRUS — Todd Martin, superintendent of Colonel Crawford Schools, will be the guest speaker for the next Men’s Community Breakfast., on Aug. 8 at 7 a.m. in the cafeteria at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Ladies are more than welcome to attend.

Calvary Quilters’ show Aug. 9-10

CRESTLINE — The Prayer Square and Quilt Ministry will be holding a quilt show at Calvary United Church of Christ, 511 Heiser Court, on Thursday, Aug. 9 and Friday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The show is open to anyone who would like to display their handiwork. There is no charge to show your quilts or to come and view the quilts.

Set-up for the quilts will be in the church fellowship hall on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 8 from 1-5 p.m. Box lunches and beverages will be available for purchase.

For more information, call 419-683-2745 or 419-529-3523.

Aug. 3 is Quartet Night at Mansfield church

MANSFIELD — The GloryWay quartet will appear Friday, Aug. 3 during a Quartet Night at Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church, 1602 Walker Lake Road in Mansfield. The show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but there will be a lover offering. There will be a special Colonial City reunion that night, too. For information visit www.glorywayquarter.com.

Ice Cream Social at Canaan UMC on Aug. 12

EDISON — Canaan United Methodist Church 2006 County Road 59, Edison (corner of County Roads 28, 59 and Caledonia-Climax Road) will have its ice cream social Sunday, Aug 12, from 4:30-7 p.m. The public is invited to “Treat Yourself to God’s Word” by enjoying an ice cream sundae. The children will have a playground to enjoy and live entertainment by Galion’s “Jane Horton” from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The menu will include homemade chicken and noodles, shredded chicken, hot dogs, homemade apple sauce, macaroni salad and potato salad; Riverside ice cream, homemade pies and brownies. There will be a free will offering taken.

Preschool openings at Good Hope Christian

BUCYRUS — Good Hope Christian Preschool is now enrolling three-, four- and five-year-old children for the 2018-2019 school year. Good Hope Christian Preschool is a place where children are encouraged to develop their own unique, individual potentials and talents.

Children are free to be themselves, to explore, to experience and to interact with other children and adults. Ohio Early Learning and Development Standards are taught in a Christian-based environment. The first day of class is Monday, August 27, 2018.

Enrollment forms may be downloaded at www.goodhopelutheran.com or picked up at the Good Hope Lutheran Church Office, 129 W. Charles St., Bucyrus. For more information please call 419-562-0286.