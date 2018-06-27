Ross, Eva Kendall celebrate 70 years of marriage

GALION — Ross and Eva Kendall will celebrate their 70th anniversary July 3. Ross Kendall married the former Eva Mae Everett in Oakland, Maryland on July 3, 1948.

They raised five children; Jeanette, Ronald, Paulette, Timothy and Marilyn. In addition to raising a family of five children they are blessed with six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Ross retired from General Motors after 32 years of service. The couple have enjoyed wintering in Florida, family and friends. They attend the Galion Church of the Nazarene.

They plan to enjoy the day with family. The couple request no gifts, please. Cards are welcome.

