Donald Gies, Sr. to be honored with flag at county courthouse

MANSFIELD — An American flag will be raised Thursday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m., in front of the Richland County Courthouse to honor deceased Richland County U.S. Army veteran Donald Eugene Gies, Sr.

Gies was born July 6, 1932 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late John F. and Mabel (Griffith) Gies. He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War and served from Nov 12, 1952 to Nov 11, 1954. Don received the Combat Infantry Badge; Korean Service Medal W/1 Bronze Service Star; United Nations Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Don was released from active military service and transferred to Army Reserve to complete 8 years service.

Don died in 1994 at the age of 71.He is survived by his wife Dorothy (Moyer) Gies, 4 sons, Donald Gies Jr, John Gies, Thomas Gies and Joseph Gies; 2 daughters Monica Depinet and Patricia Trausch and his grandchildren.

The flag for Gies will be flown for 21 days at the Richland County Administration Building after which the Veteran’s name will be engraved on a brass name plate and added to a plaque listing those veteran’s honored in the same manner already displayed on the wall in the foyer of the Richland County Administration Building.

The Joint Veterans Council of Richland County operates the flag program.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/08/web1_veterans-day-thank-you.jpg