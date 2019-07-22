Gill House hosting a Henry Ford birthday celebration July 28

GALION — On Sunday, July 28, the Gill House in Galion will be the location for a celebration of local and national history as Preserving Galion, Inc. welcomes guests for its very first “Henry Ford Birthday Celebration.”

Taking place on the Sunday closest to Ford’s actual birthday of July 30, this event will center on the unique connections between Galion, the early days of the automobile industry, and the visits to town of a man who transformed American manufacturing. According to Gill family descendants, Ford and Bloomer Gill were friends and business associates, and Ford was one of the first persons seen driving a “horseless carriage” around the streets of Galion.

Later, it was a Galion man who made the first photographed transcontinental trip across Canada by car – in a Ford, of course.

To commemorate these connections, the following will take place from 1 to 5 p.m.:

Music by the Galion Area Band and the Shawshank Redemption Big Band

Food by Bistro 217 in Galion

A display of vintage Ford automobiles

Modern Ford autos courtesy of Donley Ford in Galion

Additional food and drink

Tours of the Gill House, including special displays and a possible photo of Henry Ford in Galion

Party organizers are for Model T’s and Model A’s for this celebration. If you want to show your classic Ford, call Brian at 419-566-5326.

To celebrate the Ford connection, Preserving Galion, Inc. has received a donation from The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan consisting of full-price tickets good for either the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation or Greenfield Village. Guests at the July 28 event can enter into a raffle for these tickets.

The Gill House is Galion’s “Grand Old Lady” on historic West Main Street, once a part of the Lincoln Highway, America’s first coast-to-coast thoroughfare, and later re-named Harding Way West.

The house was built in 1903 to the design of noted Detroit architect Louis Kamper. The Gill House is Kamper’s only known Neoclassical-style house to remain standing, and copies of original house plans will be on display. The house was visited by family friends Thomas Alva Edison, Henry Ford, and others.

Preserving Galion, Inc. is a non-profit corporation with a mission of preserving the built history of Galion and the stories of the people who lived and worked here. The organization’s first major project is the historic Gill House, and it sponsors events throughout the year that highlight Galion’s rich collection of period architecture.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_gillinside.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_Ford-Birthday-Party.jpg