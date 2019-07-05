Historical Society announces veterans banner policy

In three years, 772 banners will have been hung by the Galion line department.

GALION — The board of directors for the Galion Historical Society have released a Veteran Banner Policy and Veteran Banner FAQ for 2020.

The FAQ and a copy of the policy is available on the Galion Historical Society website at www.galionhistory.com. The Galion Historical Society is proud to continue honoring Galion Veterans as we move forward with the project. We sincerely appreciate the overwhelming support we have received from the Galion community.

The Galion Historical Society Board of Directors has approved the following Veteran Banner Policy:

2018 Banners will hang two (2) seasons – 2018 & 2019

2019 Banners will hang two (2) seasons – 2019 & 2020

2020 Banners will hang two (2) seasons – 2020 & 2021

After hanging for two (2) seasons, banners will be returned to sponsors.

One Veteran Banner per sponsor (Ex: If you want to honor 3 veterans, 3 sponsors must attend registration)

No Out-of-Town/State pre-orders. (These were given priority in 2018 and 2019)

Sponsor or representative will need to attend the registration. One sponsor per banner.

PRE-REGISTRATION: Those sponsors who attended the 2019 registration, did not meet the 157 banner “limit,” AND who stayed and signed their name and phone number will be called to attend a pre-registration night (Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.) This honors our “first-come, first-served” philosophy. These banners (1 – 120) will hang in random order along Harding Way. Thank you for your patience. If you signed up for multiple banners, you need the same number of sponsors to attend. If you did not indicate a number of banners, you will only be able to register one (1) veteran at this event. You will receive a phone call (Week of July 22) to set your registration time. Above that, you would need to get in line Feb. 27, 2020.

REGISTRATION: Our registration night for 2020 banners has been set for Thursday, Feb. 27 from 7-9 p.m. Beginning at 7 p.m. on Feb. 2, 92 Banner Packets will be distributed. Packets will be numbered and distributed in “first-come, first-served” order. The registration will take place at Historic Grace Church, 130 W. Walnut St. Parking is available behind the church, on the old Middle School Lot, on West Walnut and Unions Streets, Harding Way, and the City Parking Lots. FYI: Last year, sponsors began lining up 90 minutes before registration time.

TOTALS

2018 Veteran Banners – 123 NEW Banners

2019 Veteran Banners – 157 NEW Banners + 123 from 2018 = 280

2020 Veteran Banners – 212 NEW Banners + 157 from 2019 = 369

492 local veterans were recognized in three years.

772 banners were hung by the Galion Line Department in three years.

Thank you, Mayor O’Leary and Galion City Line Department!

Courtesy photo In three years, the line department of the City of Galion will have hung 772 Veterans Banners. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_LineDeptBanner.jpgCourtesy photo In three years, the line department of the City of Galion will have hung 772 Veterans Banners.