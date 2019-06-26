Re-visit the War Between the States withCrawford Park District’s Civil War re-enactment this weekend

BUCYRUS — Fresh off last month’s always popular Living History Days at Lowe-Volk Park, the Crawford Park District is getting into the Civil War business this weekend at Unger Park.

For the first time, the park district is sponsoring a Civil War re-enactment at Unger Park, 1303 Bucyrus-Nevada Road.

“The Crawford Park District invites you to stroll through army encampments of the North and South and watch a battle re-enactment,” a news release stated. “There will be period demonstrations, interactive activities, and kids can be ‘recruited’ into a soldier’s life.”

Park district officials hope the Civil War re-enactment because as successful as other regular events and program it sponsors around the county at it’s parks.

The Park District headquarters are at Lowe-Volk Park, off Ohio 598 in Leesville.

For more information, visit the park district website: www.crawfordparkdistrict.org

The Sears Woods Nature Preserve is at 1486 Mount Zion Road in Bucyrus. Operated by the park district and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. It is about 1.5 miles southwest of Bucyrus and encompasses 135 acres, including a one-mile nature trail. The Crawford Park District maintains a management agreement with them to ensure the use of Sears Woods as a public State Nature Preserve. It was purchased in 1986 from Paul Sears (1891-1990), a well known ecologist and conservationist from Crawford County.

The Daughmer Prairie Savannah is at 786 Marion-Melmore Road in Bucyrus. The 33-acre savannah was purchased by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in January of 2011 using funds donated by conservation minded tax payers. It is the largest and best preserved remnant of the unplowed, deep soil prairies and savannahs that were present at the easternmost extension of America’s prairie heartland. Once covering 192,000 acres in Crawford, Wyandot and Marion Counties, the Sandusky Plains have been reduced to less than 75 acres. Daughmer contains the largest and best preserved remnant, a Bur Oak Savannah. The Park District maintains a management agreement with them to ensure the use of Daughmer Prairie Savannah as a public State Nature Preserve.

Heckert Nature Preserve is about halfway between Galion and Bucyrus at 1601 Ohio 19. It is comprised of 43 acres of upland forest, riparian (river) bottom and old field habitats, situated in the Olentangy River drainage. It includes a one-mile walking trail. Dedicated in 2006, this park was bought with Clean Ohio Funds and, in part, donated by Gerald Heckert.

Sandusky Wildlife Area is at 2035 River Road in Bucyrus. It is a great public hunting opportunity in Crawford County. Hunting within the area is by permit only. A yearly drawing takes place at the end of August to determine permit recipients.

Unger Park, the site of the Civil War Re-enactment, was the first park developed by the Crawford Park District. It is on the edge of Bucyrus and consists of 53 acres of restored prairie and bottomland woods. The trail system (approximately 3 miles) winds its way through mature prairies, forests, and along the edge of the Sandusky River.

