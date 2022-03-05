Avita increases number of visitors allowed in hospitals and clinics

BUCYRUS / GALION / ONTARIO – Avita Health System announced that effective Monday, February 28, it is expanding patient visitation to two visitors at a time for inpatient and outpatient services. Visitors must be 18 years of age or older.
Two visitors or support persons at a time will be allowed in the following areas:
· Inpatient Care (Medical/Surgical Unit and Intensive Care Unit)
· Emergency Department
· Walk-In Clinics
· Surgery
· Outpatient Services
· Medical Offices
· Maternity Unit
Children under the age of 18 are permitted two visitors. Patients in COVID-isolation are allowed one visitor per day. There are no restrictions for pastoral care visits. Exceptions to the visitor policy may be made for patients receiving end-of-life care, patients with disabilities, and those undergoing emergency surgeries.
Visiting hours are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Visitors are required to wear a mask in all Avita facilities and must be asymptomatic.