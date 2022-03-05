Avita increases number of visitors allowed in hospitals and clinics

BUCYRUS / GALION / ONTARIO – Avita Health System announced that effective Monday, February 28, it is expanding patient visitation to two visitors at a time for inpatient and outpatient services. Visitors must be 18 years of age or older.

Two visitors or support persons at a time will be allowed in the following areas:

· Inpatient Care (Medical/Surgical Unit and Intensive Care Unit)

· Emergency Department

· Walk-In Clinics

· Surgery

· Outpatient Services

· Medical Offices

· Maternity Unit

Children under the age of 18 are permitted two visitors. Patients in COVID-isolation are allowed one visitor per day. There are no restrictions for pastoral care visits. Exceptions to the visitor policy may be made for patients receiving end-of-life care, patients with disabilities, and those undergoing emergency surgeries.

Visiting hours are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Visitors are required to wear a mask in all Avita facilities and must be asymptomatic.