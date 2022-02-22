Galion Health Department announces March activities

BOARD MEETING — The Galion Board of Health will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8 at the Health Department office, 113 Harding Way East, Galion.

IMMUNIZATION APPOINTMENTS – March 9: The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way

East, has daytime immunization appointment times Wednesday, March 9. Call to schedule your appointment

and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and

must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC

eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay. Patients and guests are asked to bring

their own face covering.

IMMUNIZATION APPOINTMENTS – March 16: The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way

East, has evening immunization appointment times Wednesday, March 16 (last appointment slot is 5:40 pm).

Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private

insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance

carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.

Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

IMMUNIZATION APPOINTMENTS – March 23: The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way

East, has daytime immunization appointment times Wednesday, March 23. Call to schedule your appointment

and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and

must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC

eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay. Patients and guests are asked to bring

their own face covering.

SEXUAL HEALTH CLINIC APPOINTMENTS – The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East

has daytime appointments for their sexual health clinic (STI/STD testing & treatment and PrEP) on Mondays,

Tuesdays, and Fridays. Call to schedule your appointment/ensure provider availability and have all insurance

information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the

time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. Cash and checks also accepted.

Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.