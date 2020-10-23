Avita purchases former Sears property at Richland Mall

ONTARIO — Avita Health System has purchased the former Sears property at the Richland Mall in Ontario.

The property consists of a vacant two-story building and a freestanding automotive center situated on approximately 17.010 acres of land.

“The increased growth from the community using Avita’s health care services has created a need for expansion,” said Jerome Morasko, CEO/President of Avita Health System. “The purchase of the former Sears store will allow for convenient patient access and meet foreseeable future space needs. This purchase demonstrates our commitment to maintain and grow health services in the region.”

Avita Health System purchased the former Lazarus building in 2013 and began a three-phase project to convert the property into a full service hospital system that opened in February 2017.

“We are currently in the process of renovating the second floor at Avita Ontario Hospital to add additional inpatient beds and operating rooms to meet the medical needs of the community,” said Kim Winkle, Vice President of Corporate Relations and Operational Support at Avita. “The 102,149 square foot addition of the old Sears building will allow us to continue our expansion of services, clinic space and administrative needs. We are also excited to be able to bring additional jobs to the area and continue providing safe, quality care to the community.”

For more information on Avita Health System services and providers, visit avitahealth.org.

