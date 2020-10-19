Food distribution starting 11 a.m. today, 1,400 boxes of food will be given away

GALION — The United States Department of Agriculture will deliver 1,400 food boxes to Galion’s Heise Park on Monday, Oct. 19. The food is courtesy of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. The boxes may included a mixture of fresh produce, dairy and meat products.

Crawford County families may come to Heise Park after 11 a.m. Monday, and volunteers from the YMCA will be distributing the boxes until the food is gone.

Please follow the instructions of the volunteers when you arrive in the park. The pickup site will be the parking lot next to the swimming pool. It will be a drive thru with volunteers bringing boxes to their cars.

According to the USDA.gov website, the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Services has delivered 104.4 million food boxes as of Oct. 13.

