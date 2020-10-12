October is SIDS Awareness Month

RICHLAND COUNTY — Part of the effort to reduce infant mortality is increasing awareness about Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) during October.

Parents and caregivers are urged to remember the ABCs of Safe Sleep: Alone, Back, Crib.

The following recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) may decrease the possibility of SIDS and are based on science and extensive research. Follow these guidelines:

Always place your baby on his or her back for every sleep time.

Always use a firm sleep surface. Car seats and other sitting devices are not recommended for routine sleep.

The baby should sleep in the same room as the parents, but not in the same bed (room-sharing without bed-sharing).

Keep soft objects or loose bedding out of the crib. This includes pillows, blankets, and bumper pads.

Don’t use wedges and sleep positioners.

Pregnant women should receive regular prenatal care.

Don’t smoke during pregnancy or after birth.

Breastfeeding is recommended.

Offer a pacifier at nap time and bedtime.

Avoid covering the infant’s head or overheating.

Do not use home monitors or commercial devices marketed to reduce the chance of SIDS.

Infants should receive all recommended vaccinations.

Supervised, awake tummy time is recommended daily to facilitate development.

Richland Public Health has a page on Safe Sleep at https://richlandhealth.org/personal/safe-sleep/

Included on that page is information on prenatal and newborn home visits for pregnant women and new moms. Those scheduling a visit from a public health nurse may be eligible for a FREE “Pack-n-PlayTM” crib. Call 419-774-4540 to make an appointment.

