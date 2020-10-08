Richland County stays in the Red, avoids purple designation: Crawford County at Level 2

RICHLAND COUNTY — Richland County remained at Risk Level 3/Red for the second week in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System for COVID-19. This is the third time Richland County has been flagged as a Red county, July 16, 2020 being the first time. (*see timeline below).

Crawford County remains at Level 2; and Morrow County is at Level 1.

The Level 3 Risk designation means that there is very high exposure and spread of COVID-19 in Richland County. Richland County residents are encouraged to limit activities as much as possible and to follow all current health orders.

Seven indicators are analyzed in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System to assess the risk for each county. Level 3 is reached when a county triggers 4 to 5 of the 7 indicators. Richland County triggered 5 indicators this week. The indicators triggered in Richland County are as follows:

1. New Cases Per Capita

2. Sustained Increase in New Cases

3. Proportion of Cases Not Congregate Cases

4. Sustained Increase in Emergency Room Visits

5. Sustained Increase in Hospital Admissions

The indicators not triggered by Richland County were Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Bed Occupancy and Sustained Increase in Outpatient Visits.

Richland County has seen 121 new positive COVID-19 cases over the last 2 weeks.

Richland County is one of 18 of Ohio’s 88 counties this week with the Level 3/Red designation.

Level 3 mandates facial coverings be worn at all times. This includes when in any indoor location that is not a residence; Outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet or more from individuals who are not members of their own household; waiting for, riding, driving or operating public transportation, a taxi, a private car service or ride sharing vehicle. This does not apply to vehicles engaged in direct travel through a county that does not stop in that county. (See this link About Cloth Face Coverings).

Richland County residents should follow the recommended guidelines for Risk Level 3 to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a face covering (cloth mask) when out in the public.

Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from non-household members.

Consider necessary travel only.

Follow good hygiene standards, including:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Use hand sanitizer frequently.

Avoid touching your face.

Cover coughs or sneezes (e.g., into a tissue, or elbow).

Symptom self-evaluation monitoring.

Decrease in-person interactions with others.

Limit attending gatherings of any number.

Conduct a daily health/symptom self-evaluation and stay at home if symptomatic.

Seek medical care as needed, but limit or avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes, and residential care facilities to see others as much as possible.

For more information about the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, visit http://coronavirus.ohio.gov.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/10/web1_Coronavirus-clip-art-2.jpg