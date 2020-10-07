Fairway preschoolers learn about safety during week-long program

BUCYRUS — The preschool classrooms at Fairway School spent last week learning about Fire Safety.

Students read books about fireman and firetrucks and talked about situations that were safe and not safe. They also sorted objects that were safe and not safe. As an art activity students used a straw to blow around red and yellow paint to make flames.

We are appreciative of having members of the Bucyrus Fire Department, Galion Police Department and the Crawford County Highway Department bring equipment and discussing their role in safety.

The fire department demonstrated their fire truck and all the safety gear that is available on it. We also had the fireman talking to the students about fire safety, and what to do if they are on fire, or in a house that is on fire. Our physical therapist, Maria Blankenship, put together a great fire obstacle course in the gym. The children had to bear crawl up a tape ladder, stay low to the ground while crawling under mats as well as practicing dropping and rolling.

We would also like to thank Officer Andrew Rehm from the Galion K-9 Unit who brought his K-9 partner, Basco, for a visit. Rehm talked to the students about how a dog helps a police officer and showed the students the equipment that Basco may wear if he was helping in finding a bad guy. Basco also showed off his listening skills and had a little fun with a favorite toy ball.

The Crawford County Highway Department bought a dump truck with a plow on it for the kids to see. Students learned about the kinds of things dump trucks can do and how the plow works. Students were reminded that in the winter they should never come towards the street when the plow is going by and the snow is flying into the yard. They should be content to watch from a distance.

