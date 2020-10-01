Grant will provide safety equipment for Hospice of North Central Ohio

GALION — Hospice of North Central Ohio receives COVID-19 Relief Grant through joint venture of Ashland Community Foundation and United Way of Ashland County

Hospice of North Central Ohio was able to purchase personal protective equipment, enhance safety measures for patients, and provide continuity of care, thanks to a $5,000 COVID-19 Nonprofit Relief Grant from Ashland County Community Foundation and United Way of Ashland County.

“The pandemic has caused significant disruption to us as a nonprofit hospice,” said Ralph Tomassi Chief Development Officer. “At the same time that we were experiencing a drop in revenue, we also had new expenses for protective equipment and enhanced safety measures. This grant support helped us keep our patients and staff safe while complying with new guidance from the state.”

With support from the local grant as well as federal Payroll Protection Program funding, Hospice of North Central Ohio has been able to continue providing not only nursing services but also chaplain, social work and nurses’ aide services as quickly and seamlessly as possible as state restrictions lifted. These services improve the quality of life for hospice patients in their homes as well as in assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

Hospice of North Central Ohio was one of 20 local organizations to receive a COVID-19 Nonprofit Relief Grant from ACCF and United Way. A total of $173,700 was awarded.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors and to the careful planning of our board and staff, we had unrestricted dollars available to help our community in this time of need,” said Ashland County Community Foundation President/CEO James Cutright. “We are pleased to be able to help Hospice of North Central Ohio continue to provide its vital services to Ashland County residents, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic.”

Hospice of North Central Ohio serves more than 200 patients daily in Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Morrow, and Richland counties who are living with chronic and terminal illnesses. Additionally, free continuous bereavement services are provided for hundreds of families of hospice patients and to anyone in the community experiencing grief. Call 800-952-2207 for more information. HNCO is a 501c3 non-profit organization with over 37 years of experience and a community partner of United Way of Ashland and Knox County.

