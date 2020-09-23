Check out these steps to prevent falls

RICHLAND COUNTY — Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging is joining the Ohio Department of Aging to help seniors take 10 BIG Steps to Prevent Falls

10 BIG Steps to Prevent Falls is a week-long campaign that pairs five free, daily, online learning opportunities with five personal action steps to promote different aspects of falls prevention. Topics covered will include risk assessment, physical activity, home safety, nutrition, and talking with health care providers.

You can learn more, see the schedule of learning opportunities, sign up, and download personal action steps at www.steadyu.ohio.gov.

One in four older Ohioans will fall this year, and falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for them. However, falls are not a normal part of aging and most falls can be prevented with simple changes to your home, health, and habits.

Since September 2013, the Ohio Department of Aging’s STEADY U Ohio initiative has helped older adults, families, caregivers, professionals, and community leaders understand and recognize age-related factors that increase the risk of falling and fall-related complications. Individuals and organizations can find fall prevention information and resources at www.steadyu.ohio.gov.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario 419-524-4144, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/09/web1_senior-falls.jpg