Mill Creek owners announce plans to build assisted living facility in Galion

GALION — The owners of the Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation center off Ohio 598 south, across from Victory Lanes, in Galion wants to expand.

Scott Bickley, a representative for the company that owns Mill Creek, Foundations Health Solution, went before Galion City Council on Tuesday to discuss a requested zoning change. The parcel of land is northwest of Mill Creek, and in front of the Galion Orthopedic Center at the corner of Hosford Road and Portland Way South.

That property is currently is owned by Galion Health Realty.

The zoning change requested was from residential/office to general commercial.

It was approved with a 7-0 vote.

“We want to buy that parcel and put up a 40-bed assisted living facility,” Bickley explained. “In order to build the facility we are planning, we need the zoning change.”

The new facility will not be attached to the Mill Creek Nursing facility. Plans for the assisted living facility also include additional parking.

Bickley said that construction will use up the entire parcel. He added that at this time, there are no plans to expand the nursing facility already in place.

The new facility, when completed, would employ about 30 people.

“We have roughly 56 units across Ohio,” Bickley said. “This will be our first assisted living facility. It’s a way to get some residents out of tskilled nursing and into assisted living, where they hopefully can get more enjoyment out of life.”

I think this looks like a good addition to the community,” said council member Mike Richert.

City Council president Carl Watt agreed, adding that he is looking forward to more parking space for Mill Creek visitors.

Galion mayor Tom O’Leary said that with Galion’s aging population, the assisted living is a necessity.

He also added that in a roundabout way, it could help create more housing opportunities for area residents, as some seniors may be more willing to sell their homes if they are comfortable with an assisted living facility.

