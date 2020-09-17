Second Harvist group having another food distribution in Galion on Sept. 23

GALION — Galion Middle School will be the host site for the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio’s Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on Sept. 23.

Second Harvest will be distributing assorted boxes of free shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, and more from 4-6 p.m. on Sept. 23. Those wishing to participate need to register prior to the event here – http://bit.ly/SH-FB_SEPT23.

This is a drive-thru distribution, and for everyone’s safety please follow these guidelines:

· Masks are required during registration and while your vehicle is being loaded.

· Please remain in your vehicle.

· Food will only be placed in the trunk of your vehicle.

· Food cannot be placed in the front or back seat area.

· Please ensure trunk space is clean and clear of other items.

· Due to an increase in participation, we are limiting 2 households per vehicle.

For more information, call Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio at 440-960-2265, email E-mail: info@secondharvestfoodbank.org or visit www.secondharvestfoodbank.org

