Avita is first in ohio to offer new kidney stone treatment

GALION — Avita Health System is the first healthcare organization in Ohio to offer a new laser treatment for kidney stones.

This advanced technology, Olympus Soltive™ SuperPulsed Laser System, enables physicians to deliver quicker and more efficient kidney stone removal, which may translate to faster treatment times, fewer procedures and less discomfort.

“The Soltive laser is an incredible technology that is rapidly changing our approach to stones” said Dr. Adam Clemens, board-certified urologist at Avita Health System. “Combined with the advanced digital technology of our minimally invasive scopes, we can rapidly disintegrate large stones throughout the kidney. Unlike the older shockwave technologies, there are no stones that can withstand the Soltive laser.”

Over the past 30 years, the U.S. has seen an upward trend in the prevalence of kidney stones, a crystalized particle that forms when chemicals in urine concentrate as a result of too much waste and not enough fluid in the kidneys.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, more than 500,000 Americans go to the emergency room for kidney stone problems each year, and it is estimated that one in ten people will have a kidney stone at some point in their life.

Hard and rock-like, kidney stones can cause significant discomfort and may lead to infection. Large stones can get stuck in the urinary tract and block the flow of urine, inducing pain and bleeding, among other symptoms.

Soltive is the first major innovation in laser technology for kidney stones in two decades. By combining lower energy levels and higher frequencies, this new device reduces kidney stones to dust in half the time it takes other lasers. The fine particles it creates makes it easier for stones to wash out and may decrease the number of treatments needed to break them up. This contributes to less time under anesthesia and a faster recovery.

“We are excited to share the benefits of this new technology with our patients,” said Jerome Morasko, CEO/President of Avita Health System. “As the first in Ohio to acquire the Soltive laser, we stand by our commitment to provide local access to innovative, quality healthcare.”

