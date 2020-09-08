Columbia Gas announces Hunger Action Month partnerships to help feed those who need help

COLUMBUS — Throughout September, Columbia Gas will partner with local agencies to help feed neighbors in need and encourage others to take action toward ending hunger in their communities

Columbia Gas of Ohio this week announced a partnership with local agencies around the state to raise awareness about hunger and inspire others to take action to end hunger in their communities.

The Mid-Ohio Food Collective’s latest reports indicate a more than 40 percent increase in new families coming to them or their partner agencies for food.

“This year, food banks across the country are facing increased demands because of the pandemic leaving many of our neighbors wondering where their next meal will come from,” said Vince Parisi, president and chief operating officer of Columbia Gas of Ohio. “We want them to know we’re here to help.”Since the beginning of this year, Columbia Gas has made more than $700,000 in contributions, through the NiSource Charitable Foundation, to local nonprofits dedicated to helping customers and neighbors struggling with hunger and securing basic needs. Job losses because of COVID-19 have only made Ohio’s hunger problem worse.”

In September, Columbia Gas will support the Mid-Ohio Food Collective effort to provide enough food for more than 150,000 meals a day through nearly 700 partner agencies throughout Central and Eastern Ohio. The company is also helping Second Harvest Foodbank of North Central Ohio launch no-touch mobile pantries and is partnering with other agencies in Toledo, along the Ohio River and more.

In an effort to engage employees in the fight against hunger, Columbia Gas will make a $60 donation, through the NiSource Charitable Foundation, to Children’s Hunger Alliance on behalf of every employee who donates blood between July 1 and September 4.

Throughout September, Columbia Gas will be using their social channels to raise awareness and encourage others to speak out against hunger by sharing pictures, stories and hunger facts. Follow Columbia Gas of Ohio on Facebook, Twitter, Nextdoor and LinkedIn.

For more information on the company’s COVID-19 response, and information on bill assistance available to Columbia customers, visit ColumbiaGasOhio.com.

