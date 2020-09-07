Galion area news briefs

GriefShare program starting at St. Paul UMC

GALION — St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St. will resume its Weekly Grief Support Group on Sept. 14. The autumn session runs through Dec 7. The program is Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. These are in-person sessions, so social distancing protocols will be in place. For more information and to register please call Mary at 740-396-2522 or Ash at 330-550-4749.

Historical society seeking COVID-19 stories

GALION — There is no doubt that we are living through a historic time! The COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone, in some manner. The Galion Historical Society is working to collect history as it happens by collecting photos, writings, journal entries, etc. on how COVID is affecting our community members.

Submissions can be made, contact-free, on our website at www.galionhistory.com under the “Pandemic Stories” tab!

Send us a mask selfie! Write about how COVID has changed daily life/work. Tell us how quarantine affected you or your family! Contact our office at 419-468-9338 or shoot us an email at galionhistory@gmail.com with any questions about this project.

HEAP program runs until Sept. 30

ONTARIO — Ohio Development Services Agency and the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging will help income-eligible Ohioans maintain their utility service through the HEAP- Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. The program helps eligible Ohioans pay an electric bill, purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs. This year, the program runs until September 30, 2020.

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older), or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health. Examples of conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, asthma, etc. This year, households that were diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new service on their electric bill are also eligible for assistance.

For additional information contact the Area Agency on Aging at 419-524-4144 or 800-860-5799.

Galion City Health Department news

GALION — Immunization appointments are available Sept, 9, Sept. 16 and Sept. 23 at he Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East. Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

The Sexual health clinic at the Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East has daytime appointments for their sexual health clinic (STI/STD testing & treatment and PrEP) on Tuesdays and Fridays. Call to schedule your appointment/ensure provider availability and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and mustbe provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. Cash and checks also accepted. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

Galion Board of Health to meet Sept 8

GALION — The Galion Board of Health will virtually meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. This is subject to change due to the Coronavirus pandemic and access may be limited to the first 100 participants. Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/425103149. You can also dial in using your phone at 1-786-535-3211, Access Cod: 425-103-149