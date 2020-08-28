Galion City Schools implements new user-friendly school menus

GALION — Galion City Schools has implemented a new school menu program, My School Menus, to give students and families a more user-friendlyexperience when accessing school lunch menus and nutritional information.

In addition to the website features, My School Menus also offers a mobile app.

My School Menus allows access to nutrition information for meal programs on any device in the palm of your hands. It is designed to provide nutrition information for menu items offered. The program will enable parents, students and teachers to make healthy food choices whenever it’s convenient, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Parents can access this service by going to either the niTunes App Store or Google Play and downloading the app to their device. You can also get the same information by visiting the district website at https://www.myschoolmenus.com/instance/779/district/775. There, you can easily print nutrition information and district menus for posting at home.

For more information, contact food service director Lorie Pennington at 419-468-6500 ext. 11016 or email pennington.lorie@galionschools.org.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/08/web1_myschoolmenus.jpg