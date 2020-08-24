BNOC, Meijer teaming up again to help stock food pantry

BELLVILLE — The Bellville Neighborhood Outreach Center has announced another partnership with Meijer to provide much-needed relief to local families facing food insecurity through the retailer’s customer-driven food pantry donation program, Simply Give.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, there is need in the Clear Fork Valley unlike we’ve seen before. The BNOC is committed to helping residents of The Valley wherever there is need. We appreciate the donations that have been made in the past through the Simply Give Program and look forward to your generosity again this year. Each Meijer Simply Give campaign replenishes the shelves of more than 250 food pantries in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

The program encourages customers to purchase $10 Simply Give donation cards, which are then converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to a local food pantry in the store’s community. If you give, Sept. 11 and Sept. 12 are double match days. That means, for example, on those two days, your $10 donation will actually be $30.

The BNOC will benefit from donation cards purchased at the Ontario Meijer store through Oct. 24.

“The events of this year have taught us all the importance of community members supporting each other,” said Carol Hoeflich, BNOC Food Pantry manager. “We encourage community members to help us feed their neighbors facing food insecurity in the Clear Fork Valley by purchasing a Meijer Simply Give food donation card during their next shopping trip.”

In light of increased need resulting from COVID-19, Meijer has already donated more than $3 million to Simply Give food pantry partners this year. Since the program began in November 2008, more than $57 million has been generated for food pantries in the Midwest.

“Food pantries continue to struggle to keep up with the flood of requests they receive daily, especially given the difficult circumstances many families now face amidst the global pandemic,” said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving for Meijer. “The Simply Give program is a way for Meijer customers to partner with us and support the food banks and pantries that feed families in need in their own communities. We certainly couldn’t do it without the support and commitment of our generous customers and team members, who stand beside us in this effort.”

The Bellville Neighborhood Outreach Center is dedicated to serving the people of the Clear Fork Valley who are facing food insecurity.

Meijer is a family-owned retailer based in Grand Rapids, Mich. with a fundamental philosophy aimed at enriching lives in the communities it serves. Meijer donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For more information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com.

