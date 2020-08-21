Parkinson support group earns Community Service Award

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging Inc. is proud to announce the Richland County Parkinson Support Group has been selected as the 2020 Community Service Award recipient and was honored on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at a ceremony hosted at Hawkins Corner.

“This is the 20th year the Area Agency has honored an organization from one of the nine counties we serve,” said Teresa Cook, vice president of administrative services stated. “As we all know COVID may have changed how we can get together, but what hasn’t changed is the outstanding way individuals, groups and organizations are working together to support and take care of one another.”

Today we celebrated outside, guests remained in their cars to observe physical distancing.

“We don’t want Parkinson’s to be a dreaded disease,” said support group leader Becky Rogio.

The group encourages people to bring their caregivers and other family members to the meetings. It is a place to learn about the disease and learn how to proactive in managing it.

Guest speakers educate the group about Parkinson’s specific topics, such as new medications, clinical trials and new treatment options, such as Deep Brain Stimulation Surgery.

The group wants everyone to be actively involved in their treatment and want each person to feel supported.

Each year the Area Agency on Aging honors an organization, agency, service club, business, or media outlet that is making a difference in their communities on behalf of senior citizens.

There is only one award recipient selected from the Agency’s nine county service area (Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot. The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/08/web1_Albert-and-Becky-Roggio-.jpg

Agency on Aging honors Richland County organization

Parkinson support group earns Community Service Award from Agency on Aging

Parkinson support group earns Community Service Award from Agency on Aging