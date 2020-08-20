No fans Friday night at Tigers’ scrimmage vs. Columbian

GALION — The Galion High School football players and coaches have been working hard all summer to prepare for the 2020 season, and their season kicks off with a scrimmage against Tiffin Columbian at Unckrich Stadium in Heise Park on Friday night.

“Unfortunately, we won’t be able to allow any fans into the stadium because we won’t be able to follow the guidance we received from the state,” Galion High School Athletics Director Kyle Baughn said. “Two days notice isn’t nearly enough time to prepare the stadium to comply with the many requirements outlined in the order from the Ohio Department of Health and Governor DeWine.”

However, Galion fans can still watch the game on the internet.

Kickoff for the game will be at 7 p.m. and fans will be able to watch the scrimmage in its entirety live on the Galion City Schools’ YouTube channel, https://youtu.be/6Zi_aPXsZTw.

The game also will be streamed on the Galion City Schools Facebook page and Galion Tigers Athletics Facebook page.

On Wednesday, Ohio released guidance about spectators at 2020 fall sports contests. Because of the extra work that needs to be done to prepare the facility for regular season games, Galion City Schools has made the decision to not allow spectators into the stadium Friday night.

The Tigers kick off their regular season at River Valley on Friday, August 28.

