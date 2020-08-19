COVID-19 testing Aug. 22 at Richland County Fairgrounds

MANSFIELD – A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Mansfield on August 22. The testing site will be at the Richland County Fairgrounds, 750 N. Home Road, Mansfield.

Anyone age two and older can get a no-cost test at this location between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Please bring a form of identification.

This is a drive-thru clinic (no walk-ins; people must remain in their cars).

No appointment is needed.

No medical provider order is needed.

Quantities may be limited.

Testing will be done by the Ohio National Guard.

Security and traffic control is being coordinated through the Mansfield Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are located in underserved areas but are open to anyone.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/08/web1_Coronavirus-clip-art-1.jpg