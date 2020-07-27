Richland County reports 10th, 11th COVID-19 deaths

MANSFIELD — Richland Public Health is confirming two more deaths in Richland County associated with COVID-19.

A 79-year-0ld man died July 26 of COVID-19 related pneumonia. He was not in a congregate setting. He was the 10th Richland County death related to COVID-19.

Richland Public Health also is confirming an 11th confirmed COVID-19 death in Richland County. On July 27, a 69-year-old male who was from a congregate living setting and had underlying health conditions died. He first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 8.

This is the first time in Richland County that two deaths have been reported on the same date, although the first death was on July 26 and the second this morning. Richland Public Health extends sympathies to the family and friends of both pandemic virus victims.

