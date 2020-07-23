Galion City Schools releases reopening plans for new school year

GALION — The Galion City Schools released its plans for reopening for the 2020-2021 school year on Thursday, July 23.

The district’s plan follows the Ohio Public Health Advisory System and features four different levels ranging from all students back in the classroom every day, Level 1, to all students learning from home, Level 4. It is important to note that if/when Crawford County reaches the Level 3 designation (on the verge of Level 4), the district will move to Level 4 protocol.

The specific levels are:

Level 1 — “We’re Back” – all students every day

Level 2 — “4 of 5 Plan” – all students 4 days a week (M/T/TH/F)

Level 3 — “Blended Learning Plan” – 50% of students; 2 days on campus, 2 days remote (M/T/TH/F)

Level 4 — “Remote Learning Plan” – all students learn from home

“We have worked diligently to develop a plan that we believe is flexible and gives us the ability to change quickly,” Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “This plan was possible thanks to collaboration with our teachers, support staff and the professionals at the Galion City Health Department.”

District leadership sent surveys to Galion families and students throughout the process to gather feedback about different aspects of the plan. Mrs. Allerding personally met with groups of students, families, and staff members to receive feedback.

“I can’t thank our students, families, and staff enough for giving their time to provide input and feedback about the plan,” Allerding commented. “It was important that we received input from as many different groups as possible as we worked through these unprecedented times.”

Face coverings, which is a very sensitive issue within the Galion community, are specifically addressed in the plan. The district has purchased a face shield for every student and staff member to provide another alternative for face coverings.

“All staff members will be wearing face coverings, regardless of the level we are at in the plan,” Allerding said. “We will comply with the mandate from the Governor’s office and look for ways to provide breaks and alternative options.“ Students in grades 3-12 will be required to wear a face covering under the Governor’s recent mandate. Students in grades PK-2 are strongly recommended to wear one and will be required to wear a face covering in specific situations.

“We want each of our students to feel comfortable while abiding by the requirements. If the mandate is lifted, we will revert to our plan and continue to work with students and families based on each child’s specific needs.”

The district is offering an option for 100 percent online learning for students through the Galion Online Academy. Students who enroll in the Galion Online Academy will have access to state aligned curriculum, teachers, counselors, meals, and other district provided resources. Registration for the Galion Online Academy is available through August 4.

“It is important that our students, parents and caregivers have an option of 100% remote learning,” Allerding said. “We want to ensure that a personalized educational option is available for those students who wish to learn online utilizing a self-paced curriculum.”

The complete reopening plan is available to download here.

It also is available to download at https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/07/Galion-City-Schools-Reopening.pdf

And it is available on the Galion City Schools website at www.galionschools.org.

