Galion City Schools responds to state-wide face coverings mandate; District will unveil school-opening plan Thursday

GALION — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, during a news conference today, has mandated that all Ohio residents are to wear face coverings when outside their homes.

Galion City Schools, in response to DeWine’s mandate, is taking proactive steps to help minimize the impact of face coverings for its students and staff.

The district is investing in a face shield covering for every Galion student and staff member. Additionally, the district is planning to provide “face covering breaks” — for students and staff throughout the school day — as part of its reopening plan,

“We know that the topic of face coverings in schools is a very sensitive issue in our community,” Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “These are unprecedented times that require all of us to come together and think beyond ourselves to help each other.”

The Galion City Schools Reopening Plan for the 2020-2021 school year will be released to families and the Galion community on Thursday, July 23.

“We are anxious to share the reopening plans for the school year with our families and community,” Allerding commented. “We appreciate the patience and understanding our families have shown us during these uncertain times.”

District will unveil its school-opening plan Thursday