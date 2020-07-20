Athens County ranked as No. 1 coronavirus hot spot in Ohio

(The Center Square) – Athens County is reporting 24.3 new daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, making it the highest risk area in Ohio for the spread of the virus, according to a new online map detailing COVID-19 risks nationwide.

The Harvard Global Health Institute, the Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics, Rockefeller Foundation and other organizations have put together an online tool that lists COVID-19 risk levels in counties nationwide. The red risk level means more than 25 new cases per 100,000 people are occurring daily, according to the analysis.

No county in Ohio is currently labeled red, the data shows.

The orange designation indicates 10 to 24 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people; yellow, one to nine cases per 100,000; and green, less than one case per 100,000.

The online tool aims to provide guidance to local communities and policymakers on appropriate guidance on suppressing the virus in clear terms. Red counties need to institute stay-at-home orders; orange counties should opt for testing and tracing, as well as stay-at-home orders; yellow counties should institute testing and tracing; and green counties need to look to only viral testing and tracing, the analysis says.

