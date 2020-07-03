Be wary in coming days of hot weather, high humidity

GALION — Temperatures in the 90s and high humidity are predicted in this area through next week. Area residents are urged to take caution and to take extra care to avoid heat-related illness.

People suffer heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion when the body’s temperature-control system is overloaded. Sweating is the body’s natural way of cooling itself. In some situations, especially in periods of high humidity, sweating alone will not provide an adequate release of body heat.

Those at highest risk for heat stroke or heat exhaustion are: Infants and children up to 4 years old, People 65 and older, People who are overweight, People who over-exert during work or exercise, People who are ill or on certain medications, People who are symptomatic (ill) with COVID-19 may also be affected.

Family, friends and neighbors should periodically check on the elderly and those with illnesses, as they are among the highest-risk groups for heat-related problems.

Here are some tips to beat the heat:

Drink cool (not cold) fluids

Active people should drink two to four glasses (16 to 32 ounces) of cool, non-alcoholic fluids each hour.

Do not take salt tablets without a doctor’s advice.

Avoid fluids that contain alcohol or caffeine, because they can add to dehydration and increase the effects of heat illness.

Monitor or limit outdoor activities

Plan outdoor activities for the early morning or the evening, when the sun is less direct.

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

A wide-brimmed hat protects against sunburn and helps keep the body cooler.

Move to the shade or into an air-conditioned building at the first signs of heat illness.

Keep an alert eye on young children playing in the heat or athletes taking part in team sports. Mandate breaks and get out of the heat and drink cool drinks.

Don’t forget the pets. Animals kept outdoors should have plenty of fresh water and a covered area to get out of the sun and cool down.

Consider jogging in the early morning or evening to help keep pets and yourself cool.

The best defense against heat-related problems is prevention. Staying cool and making simple changes in fluid intake, activities and clothing during hot weather will help keep you safe and healthy.

