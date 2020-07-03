Galion area briefs: Football officiating classes set, virtual program planned about Alzheimer’s

Football officiating classes set

SHELBY — New football officials are needed. Football officiating classes will be starting July 20 at Shelby High School. For class description, meeting times, and registration, logon to http://officials.myohsaa.org/Officials/Courses/Show/4566, which will take you to Firelands Area Hybrid Football Class 2020. Cost is $90. Contact Greg Williams at 419-565-7322 (cell/text) or e-mail sideline_ref@neo.rr.com for further information.”

Virtual Alzheimer’s programs set

TOLEDO — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will present several virtual educational programs to help those families impacted by the disease. These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss safety issues in the home, communication, COVID-19 challenges, long-distance caregiving and information on the disease itself. The programs run about an hour and are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss or their family members who may be concerned.

Programs are free and open to the public. Registration irequired. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900.

July 7 — Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 11 a.m.

July 8 — Dementia Conversations, 6:30 p.m.

July 9 — Effective Communication Strategies, 1 p.m.

July 10 — Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behavior, 11 a.m.

July 13 — Activities at Home, 10 a.m.

July 14 — Effective Communication Strategies, 2 p.m.

July 14 — Safety at Home, 4:30 p.m.

July 15 — Simple Communication Tips for Caregivers, 11 a.m.

July 15 — Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 1 p.m.

July 16 — Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 3:30 p.m.

July 17 — Healthy Living for your Brain and Body: Tips from thelatest research, 11:30 a.m.

Are online search results misleading?

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wants the public to weigh in on whether internet search engines should be allowed to favor their own products and services in search results.

The request for comment seeks opinions about the practice of steering consumers to search results that boost profits for companies that own the platforms.

“Should Google, for example, be able to put its own products above everybody else’s products in the search results? We want to know if you think that kind of thing is unfair or deceptive, or if you’re OK with it,” Yost said.

Ohio law already prohibits “unfair or deceptive sales practices.” The Attorney General’s request for comment is designed to help decide if some online search functions fall under this existing law.

A list of 20 questions to consider and instructions for submitting comments are available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

The public’s feedback will inform the office as it considers whether to pursue new protections for search engine users. A proposed rule could seek to regulate internet search results that preference or display in a more prominent position products and services owned or operated by search providers.

Comments can be submitted electronically, preferably in PDF format, by emailing RFC1@ohioattorneygeneral.gov. Mailed comments should be addressed to Ann Yackshaw, 30 E. Broad Street, Floor 16, Columbus, OH 43215. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 30, 2020.