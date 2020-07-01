Healthy, happy visits to the Crawford Dounty Fair: That’s the goal of the Agricultural Society board

BUCYRUS — Even though there are changes on the horizon for the week of the 2020 Crawford County Fair, the annual fair is still going to happen, and with food, rides, agricultural programs and grandstand programs.

The Crawford County Fair runs July 20-26, with an emphasis on complying with COVID-19 regulations.

Roger Auck, president of the Crawford County Fair Agricultural Society, said the fair board has been busy working with the Crawford County Health Department to ensure a safe celebration.

“We’ve been working with Kate Siefert (Crawford County Health Commissioner) on things that we have to do,” he said. “Masks will be optional That’s up to the individual. It’s not a required thing that we have to.

“We’re emphasizing social distancing and washing hands frequently. We’re going to have sanitizer throughout the fairgrounds. We’ve always had (sanitizer) at all the barns, but we’re going to have them around the rest of the fairgrounds,” Auck said. “And we’re going to have washing stations set up throughout the fairgrounds. We usually had a couple, but we’re figuring at least six or seven, plus we have the restrooms.”

Auck said after area shows, they are going to sanitize the arena as well as the grandstands. He said the ride company also will sanitize their areas regularly, too.

“The ride company has a plan made up for that already,” he noted. “He’s doing what is required of him and they will also have a washing station up in the area.”

Food vendors will be distanced far enough away from one other to satisfy health department regulations.

With the precautions and sanitizing efforts in place, Auck said people should feel safe and confident coming to the fair this summer.

“We plan on having a good fair…that’s our goal,” he said. “We hope people come out and enjoy the fair. That’s why we put it on … so people can come and enjoy it.”

He said the fair board held out as long as it could on whether the county fair would happen this year.

“We waited until a month before the fair, and that still gives kids enough time to keep working their animals,” he explained. “And it gave us time to see what the state policy was on us having the fair.

“As a board, we voted and it came out to where there is going to be a full fair.”

Auck said there will be many announcements throughout the days of the fair reminding people to take seriously social distancing requirements and signs will be posted through the fair as reminders.

“We’re going to do what we can for that,” he said.

Auck said fair admission this year is $7, for those who are three feet and taller. That admission price also includes the rides.

Tuesday night will feature a pickup truck pull, on Wednesday and Thursday nights harness racing will be offered, Friday night is the OSTPA Tractor Pull and the demolition derby is on Saturday night.

Auck said he is looking forward to the fair this year, even with the COVID-19 issue.

“Every year is a challenge,” he said. “You have the weather and everything and this is just a little bit more of a challenge this year. We’re hoping for the best. That’s all we can do.

Galion Inquirer file photo The Crawford County Fair will go on this month, with health guidelines and restrictions in place. Extra sanitizer and hand-washing stations will be set up throughout the fairgrounds and barn areas and arenas will be sanitized regularly, as will midway rides. Food vendors will be spaced a bit differently this year to allow for and encourage social distancing. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/07/web1_Crawford-County-Fair-Alpaca-Show.jpg Galion Inquirer file photo The Crawford County Fair will go on this month, with health guidelines and restrictions in place. Extra sanitizer and hand-washing stations will be set up throughout the fairgrounds and barn areas and arenas will be sanitized regularly, as will midway rides. Food vendors will be spaced a bit differently this year to allow for and encourage social distancing.

