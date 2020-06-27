Canoes, kayaks, rafts, ziplines, trails and more available in Mohican-Loudonville area

LOUDONVILLE — In you are in the mood for a little canoeing, or camping, or hiking, or horseback riding, or even a 4,000 feet zip line adventure, you don’t have to go far.

Take a trip to the Loudonville and Mohican area.

But beware, you might end up wanting to spend more than a day.

In many parts of the state, camping and canoeing go hand in hand. Both are a favorite activity of Ohioans in the spring, summer and fall. Fortunately, in this part of Ohio, you don’t have to go far to enjoy, or combine, one or all of these pastimes.

The waters of the Mohican River and the forests and wooded area in the Loudonville area offer great opportunities for all of these activities — and more.

Your first stop should be your computer before you even leave home. Visit the Mohican-Loudonville Visitors Bureau on Facebook or www.discovermohican.com to learn more about this scenic recreational area.

This article is more focused on canoeing, kayaking and rafting, but there are ample ways to get out and enjoy the Mohican Rver and forest.

Mohican Reservation offers one of Ohio’s most scenic rustic riverfront sites. Besides canoeing and camping, it is host of the Great Mohican Indian Pow-Wow. This site offers RV camping, tent camping, cabin rentals, canoeing and more. It is at 23270 Wally Road in Loundonville. Camping sites off and along the river, and there are bunk house and cabin rentals available, too.

Canoeing at Mohican Reservation includes an eight-mile, two-hour trip for one canoe for $45. Kayaks are $23 for the same eight-mile, two-hour trip. These trips are offered 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 800-766-2267 or 740-599-6631 or visit www.mohicanreservation.com.

Shipley’s Canoe Livery and Tavern, 424 West Main St., also in Loudonville, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and, according to its Facebook page, they have a food truck on site on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It also is a popular place for river lovers of all ages.

For more information, visit the Shipley’s Canoe Livery and Tavern Facebook page or call 888-226-6356.

For information on the zipline adventure, visit www.treefrogcanopytours.com. Reservations are required.

COVID-19 restrictions are in place at tourist destinations. Visit appropriate websites or call ahead for details before you leave home.

Other informational sites include Mohican Adventure Campground, 3058 State Route 3, Loudonville, 419-994-2287; Mohican State Park Campground, 3116 State Route 3, Loudonville, 866-644-6727; Mohican Wilderness, 22462 Wally Road, Glenmont, 740-599-6741; River Run, 3070 County Road 3175 Loudonville, 419-994-5257; and Smith’s Pleasant Valley Family Campground, 16325 County Road 23, Loudonville, 419-994-4024.

And check out the 2020 Mohican Adventure Guide online for more ideas and lists of other places you make like to visit or shop or camp.

Photo courtesy Mohican Loudonville Tourism Bureau If you like your adventure a little above water level, there is a 4,000 foot zip line adventure available through Tree Frog Canopy Tours. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/06/web1_ccp_1787.jpg Photo courtesy Mohican Loudonville Tourism Bureau If you like your adventure a little above water level, there is a 4,000 foot zip line adventure available through Tree Frog Canopy Tours. Photo courtesy Mohican Loudonville Tourism Bureau There are multiple places to rent canoes or kayaks or rafts in the Loudonville area. Rafting trips are available for all ages. Group discounts also are available. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/06/web1_MLVB.jpg Photo courtesy Mohican Loudonville Tourism Bureau There are multiple places to rent canoes or kayaks or rafts in the Loudonville area. Rafting trips are available for all ages. Group discounts also are available.