Galion free lunch program continues through July 31

GALION — Kids in Galion can get free breakfast and lunches. The program, which started June 1, continues through the end of July and is sponsored by Galion City Schools and the United States Department of Agriculture.

Breakfast and lunch is available for kids between the ages of 1-18.

Stops will be made at these sites and times during the program and kids do not need to be present to pick up the meals.

East Park — 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.

Galion Arms Apartments — 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.

Libby Lane Apartments — noon to 12:20 p.m.

Galion YMCA — noon to 12:20 p.m.

East Meadows Apartments — 12:3o to 12:50 p.m.

Depot — 12:3o to 12:50 p.m.

