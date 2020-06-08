Avita Ontario earns five-star when it comes to patient satisfaction

ONTARIO — Avita Ontario Hospital has earned a 5-star rating in patient satisfaction by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This is the highest rating and reflects the best patient experience.

“Patient-centered healthcare makes a difference,” explained Jerome Morasko, CEO / President of Avita Health System. “We value our patients and have strong programs in place to provide excellence in care. We want every patient that comes to Avita to have an exceptional experience in addition to high quality care.”

Avita Ontario Hospital’s 5-star rating in patient satisfaction is based on scores and outcomes yielded from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey – a national, standardized, and publicly reported survey of patients’ perspective of hospital care. Avita Ontario Hospital was one of only 11 hospitals in the state and 216 in the country to earn this prestigious 5-star rating in patient satisfaction. Nationally, only 4.8% of hospitals deliver this level of patient satisfaction.

“We are both pleased and humbled by this distinction,” remarked Linda Maloy, RN, Director of the Patient Experience at Avita Health System. “This honor is a validation for the culture of caring and service at Avita Ontario Hospital. All of our efforts are designed and guided by the ‘voice of the patient.’ We want their Avita experience to be wonderful.”

HCAHPS was created in 2006 through a partnership of public and private organizations, specifically CMS and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. HCAHPS allows valid comparisons of hospitals locally, regionally, and nationally. It’s administered randomly to adult patients with varying medical conditions and insurances between 48 hours and six weeks after hospital discharge.

The survey asks patients 29 questions about their recent hospital stay, including 19 that are specific to their hospital experience. The core questions are focused on nurse communication, doctor communication, responsiveness of hospital staff, quietness and cleanliness of environment, communication about medications, discharge information, understanding of home care instructions, and likelihood to recommend. Per the HCAHPS survey, 99% of patients reported that they would either “probably” or “definitely” recommend Avita Ontario Hospital.

Maloy added, “The HCAHPS survey is a valuable tool because it captures the essence of care along the continuum of the patient’s experience. Each domain gives the staff an opportunity to demonstrate the highest level of kindness, caring, communication, professional expertise, and service in a safe and accepting environment. We are proud to have earned 5-stars in patient satisfaction and grateful that our patients have entrusted their care to us. We want our patients to know that we will continue to improve upon what we’ve accomplished.”

