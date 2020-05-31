Galion area news briefs

U.S. 30 Mansfield rehab update

MANSFIELD — U.S. 30, from state Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.

New impacts include:

Nighttime lane closures – U.S. 30, between 5th Avenue and Trimble Road, will have nighttime, single lane closures from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. to complete pavement repairs beginning Monday, June 1. This work is scheduled to be completed in two night shifts.

Begin construction on State Route 39 – Crews will begin working on the east side of Route 39 while maintaining traffic on the west side

Longview Avenue closure — tentatively scheduled for Monday, June 8

Continuing impacts include:

U.S. 30 westbound ramp to Route 39 northbound is closed permanently per project plans.

Earthwork continues at the state Route 39 northbound ramp to U.S. 30 eastbound and along Longview Avenue. Traffic will be maintained in both of these areas as the contractor prepares for future temporary closures of the ramp and Longview Avenue

The estimated completion for the entire project is May 2023.

Vaccinations available at health department

GALION — Immunization appointments are available at the Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, on June 10, June 17 and June 24. Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

The health department also has available daytime appointments for their sexual health clinic (STI/STD testing & treatment and PrEP) on Tuesdays and Fridays. Call to schedule your appointment/ensure provider availability and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. Cash and checks also accepted. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face

The Galion Board of Health will virtually meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9. Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/937045477. You can also dial in using your phone at 646-749-3112. The access code is 937-045-477

Galion kindergarten registration set

GALION — Kindergarten registration and screening for Galion City Schools has been rescheduled for August 10 and August 11. Parents enrolling kindergarten children should do so by calling the Galion Primary School office at 419-468-4010 before June 5 or 419-468-3432, ext. 13000 after June 5.

Any child five-years-old on or before Aug. 1, 2020, is eligible to register. Children entering school for the first time must be screened for hearing, vision, speech and communication, other health or medical conditions and developmental delays.

Galion Primary School will be holding combined kindergarten registration and screening days on August 10 (9 a.m. to -3:40 p.m.) and August 11(1 p.m.t0 7:40 p.m.). Appointments are required for registration and screening. Proof of residence, birth certificate, immunization records, and custody papers should be brought on the day of the screening.

Help fill Sunshine Bags

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Council on Aging (COA) is collecting donations to fill Sunshine Bags, also known as Blessing Bags, for local seniors. Sunshine Bags will be delivered to the more than 300 local seniors who receive home-delivered meals, congregate meals and homecareservices. We need the community’s help to fill these bags.

“Many of these seniors are homebound, unable to leave their homes for needed items or are too scared to leave because of the coronavirus,” said Courtney Moody, COA activities coordinator.

Items being collected include: ace masks (can be homemade), hand sanitizer, tissues, toilet paper hand soap, hand lotion, puzzle books, individually wrapped snacks

The COA is also asking parents and guardians to have their children create cards, drawings or coloring pages to brighten a senior’s day. Kids/adults may add a nice, simple note such as “I hope you have a nice day! from Alaina, age 5.”

A ballot box will be provided outside as a no-contact drop off for the artwork at the COA.

“This is a great opportunity to let the kids have some creativity and get involved in community service,” Moody said. “Let them draw, let them paint, let them scribble. I think their artwork will bring many smiles to our seniors. Small acts of kindness can go a long way.

There are two donation drop-off sites available: Crawford County Council on Aging, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 200 S. Spring St., Bucyrus. Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce, from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays, 138 Harding Way West. For details, call Courtney Moody at 419-562-3050, Opt. 4 or visit https://crawfordcountyaging.com.