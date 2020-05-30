Second Harvest event helps 452 local families

GALION— On Friday, the Northeast Ohio Second Harvest Food Bank held a drive-thru food distribution on the Galion City Schools campus.

Second Harvest is a nonprofit food bank based out of Lorain County, and they cover Huron, Erie, Lorain, and Crawford counties.

This was the third drive-thru event in Crawford County in recent weeks and more than 15,000 familes received fresh food supplies and more.

“We were at Bucyrus last month and we just wanted to see if we could reach more people in Crawford County, so we decided to do it in Galion just to give it a shot,” said Brittney Hopkins, who was in charge of today’s event said.

On Friday, in just two hours, 452 families were received food, dairy, produce, and meat boxes. Each box weighed about five pounds.

“We’re just trying to cover as many areas as we serve and meet the needs of the public during the pandemic,” Hopkins said.

Superintendent Jim Grubbs was happy help the effort and pleased how well things turned out, despite stormy weather.

“When we received a call from Second Harvest asking if they could work with the school to provide a food bank, I immediately said yes, and that we will do whatever it takes to continue to try to support the community of Galion,” said Galion superintendent Jim Grubbs. “The weather made us change our plans today. We were supposed to do this in the parking log, but fortunately, we were able to make use of our new bus garage. We were able to get two lanes of car through there.”

Galion City Schools also has provided thousands of meals for Galion children during the COVID-19 pandemic, and will continue to help feed kids through the summer.

Galion’s summer free meal program starts June 1 and will continue to at least June 31. It is co-sponsored by Galion City Schools and the USDA. For more information on that program follow this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScLV9yEJkyMqhynM7cyHEGHVvKk-vYAxlY18zZdlUhO_PJ7YQ/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1u1jgScQSryvaQ2c3HGj3oiVWVmmanebHZHiSKu-dggUD-Jq22neRt2VM

”We have already provided more than 70,000 meals to our students. This is just oanother way for us to continue to support our community,” Grubbs said.

he pandemic, the governor activated the national guard to come in and Second Harvest lost their volunteer force, so the volunteers and a lot of the at-risk population were replaced with soldiers.

“We just want to thank the school for letting us be here, we love what we do,” Hopkins said

Photo by Jodi Myers

Giving instructions before Friday’s food distribution on the Galion City Schools campus are Brittney Hopkins (left), Program Education Coordinator with the Second Harvest Food Bank, and Capt. Stephanie Duarte with the Army National Guard. More than 450 families were served. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0729.jpg Photo by Jodi Myers

Giving instructions before Friday’s food distribution on the Galion City Schools campus are Brittney Hopkins (left), Program Education Coordinator with the Second Harvest Food Bank, and Capt. Stephanie Duarte with the Army National Guard. More than 450 families were served. Photo by Jodi Myers

Kevin Moore, of the Alpha 237th Army National Guard, gets food packages ready for a Second Harvest food distribution event Friday in Galion. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0733.jpg Photo by Jodi Myers

Kevin Moore, of the Alpha 237th Army National Guard, gets food packages ready for a Second Harvest food distribution event Friday in Galion. Photo by Jodi Myers Spc. E4 Deshawna Riley, with the Army National Guard, helps to load boxes of food into the back of a vehicle Friday on the campus of Galion City Schools. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0743.jpg Photo by Jodi Myers Spc. E4 Deshawna Riley, with the Army National Guard, helps to load boxes of food into the back of a vehicle Friday on the campus of Galion City Schools.