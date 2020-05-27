Do your part this summer to control mosquitoes, ticks

RICHLAND COUNTY — Spring rains combined with warm weather make conditions favorable for mosquito breeding. Mosquitoes can breed in any standing water if it lasts at least seven days.

“Our main focus of our Mosquito Control Program at Richland Public Health is to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne disease,” Joe Harrod, Director of Environmental Health, said.

Some species of mosquitoes bite during the day while others bite at dusk and dawn. Therefore it is always important to protect yourself from being bitten. Below are some tips to avoid mosquito bites and prevent mosquito-borne diseases:

If you are outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, be sure to wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes, and socks.

Wear light-colored clothing, which is less attractive to mosquitoes.

Use EPA-registered mosquito repellent and apply according to label directions.

Wear clothing and gear treated with repellant.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Richland Public Health officials are encouraging all Richland County residents to take precautions to protect yourself and your family by eliminating mosquito breeding sites near your home:

Recycle all unused tires or make sure they are not holding water. Each tire can become a breeding area for thousands of mosquitoes.

Eliminate all water-holding containers, such as tin cans and unused flower pots, from your property.

Eliminate or drain water features or areas on your property where standing water lasts more than seven (7) days.

Make sure all roof gutters are clean and drain properly.

Clean and chlorinate pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs. Keep them empty when not in use and drain water from pool covers.

Change water in birdbaths weekly.

Change water in kiddie pools regularly and eliminate standing water that collects around the edges of the pools.

Richland Public Health conducts mosquito trapping and surveillance to know what areas are experiencing increased exposure and to identify the types of mosquitoes present. In addition to trapping and surveillance, Richland Public Health conducts mosquito spraying, weather-permitting. During the active mosquito season, those sprayings events are posted on the Richland Public Health website, Facebook and Twitter.

