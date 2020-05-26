COVID-19 update: Rules for live music in restaurants, bars; Details released about congregate care response teams

COLUMBUS — Last week, the Ohio Department of Health released new guidelines for music in bars and restaurants.

If a musician or a band is able to abide by the same Responsible RestartOhio guidance as the facility in which they are performing, then live music is allowed. They must remain social distanced from each other and the “audience” for which they are preforming. Dance floors or areas around a stage where people could gather are not permissible.

Here is the link to the Responsible RestartOhio guidance for restaurants and bars: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/…/res…/Restaurants-and-Bars.pdf

On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the formation of new Congregate Care Unified Response Teams to test residents and staff members in Ohio’s nursing homes.

“Nursing facilities have been aggressive regarding testing and managing COVID-19 outbreaks on their own, but this effort will provide them with additional resources,” he said. “As we continue to ramp up our testing in Ohio, we must deploy our resources in a way that will save the most lives.”

Beginning this week, the Congregate Care Unified Response Teams, which will include medically-trained members of the Ohio National Guard, will begin testing residents and staff within nursing homes on two parallel paths:

All staff in all Ohio nursing facilities will be tested to help nursing home administrators gauge the status of the virus in their facilities and help isolate the virus to stop it from infecting their community.

Testing will be conducted in facilities where residents or workers have confirmed or assumed positive cases. Testing will be conducted on all staff, and the testing of residents will be based on a clinically-driven strategy that targets those who have likely been exposed to COVID-19. By testing residents based on their potential interaction with a confirmed COVID-19 case, the nursing facility will be better equipped to isolate the virus and contain spread within the facility.

In addition, the Congregate Care Unified Response Teams will begin the testing of all residents and staff members in the state’s eight developmental centers to try to limit the spread of COVID-19 in congregate care settings.

Current Ohio Data as 2 p.m. Monday

There are 33,006 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 2,002 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 5,579 people have been hospitalized, including 1,450 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.

According to the Galion City Health Department, there are 112 cases in Crawford County, that includes 95 confirmed cases and 17 probable cases. In Galion there are 24 confirmed cases and eight probable, which includes 60 males and 52 women. The ages affected include less than 1 to the early 90s. Four are currently hospitalized in the county and there have been four deaths. There have been 81 recovered cases in the county.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

