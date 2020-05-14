Crestline senior wins a top state education honor

Highland grad earns similar award in Morrow County

MANSFIELD –​ On May 12, the Ohio Educational Service Center Association(OESCA) recognized 84 of Ohio’s top students during the ​31​s Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Awards Program.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was held virtually through two-way interactive video and live-streamed on the Association’s YouTube Channel. Kerri Weir, OESCA president and superintendent of the NorthwestOhio ESC, stated: “We could not let current circumstances prevent us from honoring these outstanding students.”’

The awards program, named in honor of Ohio’s 31​st​ state superintendent of public instruction, Franklin B. Walter, was established in 1989 by OESCA to promote and recognize outstanding student leaders for their academic achievement and service to their schools and communities.

One senior from each county in Ohio was eligible to receive the honor.

Eligible applicants must be a high school senior enrolled in a public school within an ESC’s service region. Recipients were required to demonstrate outstanding academic achievement and community service as indicated by high school grades, test scores, school and community activities and awards.

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) was the ESC for two county winners.

In Crawford County, Vincent Demski, from Crestline Exempted Village School District, was the winner. Demski will attend Columbus State Community College and major in marketing.

For Morrow County, Bruce Jordan from Highland Local Schools was recognized. He plans to major in biomedical engineering, but is undecided on a school at this time.

MOESC Superintendent Kevin D. Kimmel praised the scholars.

“These young men have been striving for excellence throughout their scholastic career, and we are so proud of their accomplishments. While the ceremony happened in a different way, it in no way diminished their achievement. They should be proud of themselves for the rewards their hard work has brought forth. They have a bright future ahead.”

Lt. Gov. John Husted delivered this year’s keynote address.